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a gift... by sidpixel
111 / 365

a gift...

111/365 from a friend, John Player cigarette cards 1939 cycling, delighted...
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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