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Strictly no MAMIL's by sidpixel
112 / 365

Strictly no MAMIL's

112/365 for the benefit of the non-cyclists amongst you a MAMIL is “Middle-Aged Man In Lycra”, a disgusting sight at the best of times! I just love his attire and the flapping jacket, an absolute gem…!
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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