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Previous
115 / 365
cutting edge
115/365 my attempt to meet Delwyn’s black and white high contrast GP challenge...
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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365
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ILCE-1M2
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25th April 2026 11:36am
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Sid
ace
@dkbarnett
thanks for your revised challenge Delwyn, hope this comes somewhere near to fulfilling it…?
April 25th, 2026
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thanks for your revised challenge Delwyn, hope this comes somewhere near to fulfilling it…?