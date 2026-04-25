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cutting edge by sidpixel
115 / 365

cutting edge

115/365 my attempt to meet Delwyn’s black and white high contrast GP challenge...
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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Sid ace
@dkbarnett
thanks for your revised challenge Delwyn, hope this comes somewhere near to fulfilling it…?
April 25th, 2026  
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