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117 / 365
keeping on...
117/365 the straight and narrow. Douglas-Peel rail-track or rather, what was once...
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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Album
365
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ILCE-7CM2
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27th April 2026 4:00pm
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat ICM
April 27th, 2026
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