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flowering by sidpixel
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flowering

118/365 …sycamore in the last rays of evening sun
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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