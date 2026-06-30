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Gold leaf by sidpixel
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Gold leaf

181/365 I was attracted by the lovely shape and contrast against the grass...
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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