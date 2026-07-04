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185 / 365
World skateboard champion
185/365 …in waiting! The competitors are gonna be flying down part of the TT mountain course at 70+mph today and tomorrow little realising what an awesome challenger they will be up against…!
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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4th July 2026 2:14pm
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