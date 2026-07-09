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fly’s eye view... by sidpixel
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fly’s eye view...

190/365 of Sids pad.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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howozzie ace
Impressive!
July 9th, 2026  
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