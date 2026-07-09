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190 / 365
fly’s eye view...
190/365 of Sids pad.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
190
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32
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5
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6
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th July 2026 5:26pm
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howozzie
ace
Impressive!
July 9th, 2026
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