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decaying beauty by sidpixel
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decaying beauty

192/365 this dead ivy leaf has taken on a beauty all of its own in its decay standing out like a beacon amongst the verdant leaves around it...
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful caption, pic!
July 11th, 2026  
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