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spidery spectrum by sidpixel
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spidery spectrum

193/365 sunlit beauty of a spider’s web, isn’t nature amazing…?
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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