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196 / 365
resting place
196/365 …between adventures
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
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15th July 2026 6:38pm
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