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statuesque by sidpixel
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statuesque

203/365 silent vigil of the Castletown heron. Talking of heron’s, a pub nearby originally called the Heron, slowly changed its identity over time becoming “Hero”, then “Her”, then “He” until finally, yes you’ve guessed it, “H”...
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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