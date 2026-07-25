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small measures by sidpixel
206 / 365

small measures

206/365 …they all count...
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Sid

ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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