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Previous
215 / 365
reflections...
215/365 of practical vs natural
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
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3rd August 2026 2:25pm
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Henk-Jan
ace
Wonderful effect!
August 3rd, 2026
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