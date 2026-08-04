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Previous
216 / 365
"vacant possession...
216/365 ...free to let", is the sign I have been considering putting up to attract swifts, who have been absent since putting it up two years ago.
Q. do you think this will work…?
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Sid
ace
@sidpixel
I always appreciate any constructive critique you are able to offer, please don't pull your punches, I promise I will not be offended, your opinion...
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365
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4th August 2026 6:59pm
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