Net Wrap silage covers have revolutionized the way silage is preserved. Our silage covers are all quality assured, using high levels of premium UV stabilisers to suit Australian conditions and are guaranteed for a minimum of 18 months against UV degradation. Our silage pit cover products offer high tensile strength and maintain an excellent oxygen barrier. As the demand for high-quality silage continues to rise, net wrap silage covers stand as a reliable solution for achieving improved silage preservation efficiency and overall feed quality.