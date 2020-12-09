Sign up
15 / 365
whisk away
Playing with depth of field.
9th December 2020
9th Dec 20
Silke Stahl
@silkestahl
Photo Details
4
4
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
10th December 2020 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Tags
whisk
,
depth of field
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
The angle and shallowness of the depth of field exaggerate the proportions of the whisk in a pleasing way. Like it!
December 15th, 2020
