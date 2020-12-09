Previous
Next
whisk away by silkestahl
15 / 365

whisk away

Playing with depth of field.
9th December 2020 9th Dec 20

Silke Stahl

@silkestahl
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
The angle and shallowness of the depth of field exaggerate the proportions of the whisk in a pleasing way. Like it!
December 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise