Previous
Next
Sleeping Swan closeup by silkestahl
32 / 365

Sleeping Swan closeup

Peaking from within her feathers. Just thought it was a lovely moment. Abbortsbury Swannery
23rd May 2021 23rd May 21

Silke Stahl

@silkestahl
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise