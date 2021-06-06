Sign up
Previous
Next
39 / 365
Cygnet
Such a cute little thing, couldn't resist!
6th June 2021
6th Jun 21
Silke Stahl
ace
@silkestahl
Hi, I'm Silke, living in Buckinghamshire UK. I've always enjoyed photography as a hobby but with Covid last year I took up a digital photography...
41
photos
19
followers
88
following
11% complete
View this month »
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
St. Catherine's Chapel B&W
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
26th May 2021 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
swan
,
cygnet
