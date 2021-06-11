Previous
Flower Closeup by silkestahl
42 / 365

Flower Closeup

A change from swans today.
I really wanted to try and soften this image but with limited skills and know of photoshop, I wasn't able to work it out.
So, just another flower for now lol
11th June 2021

Silke Stahl

@silkestahl
I'm Silke, living in Buckinghamshire UK. I've always enjoyed photography as a hobby but with Covid last year I took up a digital photography...
