Previous
Next
44 / 365
Shadowed leaf
Taken at the sub tropical gardens in Abbotsbury.
I was drawn to the lines and the shadows and found it striking. Hope you do to
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Silke Stahl
ace
@silkestahl
Hi, I'm Silke, living in Buckinghamshire UK. I've always enjoyed photography as a hobby but with Covid last year I took up a digital photography...
Photo Details
Album
Silke Stahl
Taken
26th May 2021 3:06pm
Sizes
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
shadow
,
lines
,
gardens
