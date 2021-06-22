Previous
Shadowed leaf by silkestahl
44 / 365

Shadowed leaf

Taken at the sub tropical gardens in Abbotsbury.
I was drawn to the lines and the shadows and found it striking. Hope you do to
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Silke Stahl

@silkestahl
Hi, I'm Silke, living in Buckinghamshire UK. I've always enjoyed photography as a hobby but with Covid last year I took up a digital photography...
