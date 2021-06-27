Sign up
45 / 365
Sleeping Bee
Whilst looking in the outdoor garden ce tre of a DIY store on Sunday, I saw this little fella taking a nap.
Just had to get my.phone out and capture him/her
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
Silke Stahl
ace
@silkestahl
Hi, I'm Silke, living in Buckinghamshire UK. I've always enjoyed photography as a hobby but with Covid last year I took up a digital photography...
Tags
nature
flowers
plants
bees
