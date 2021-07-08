Sign up
46 / 365
Lily up close
Taken on my phone.
My lilies are starting to bloom and I just loved the colour.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
1
Silke Stahl
ace
@silkestahl
Hi, I'm Silke, living in Buckinghamshire UK. I've always enjoyed photography as a hobby but with Covid last year I took up a digital photography...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
lily
