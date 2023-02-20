Previous
by silverdraggin
Marina

Traveling through the South East of the United States, you can come across boats people use to make a living.
Meiska Vedry

@silverdraggin
Location: England Camera: Pixel 6a Likes: Landscapes and Macros Dislikes: Over modification and wretched photoshops. I've always loved photography. I might not take a photo a day, but taking...
