Previous
Next
evening promenade by silviatuvi
8 / 365

evening promenade

A wedge of moon came by to say goodnight
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Silvia

@silviatuvi
Teenage student from Italy, passionate in the poetic language of images. Trying to develop a personal photographic style, refining my taste and growing up day...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Valerina
Nicely captured! Love the moon.
August 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise