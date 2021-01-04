Previous
Foggy Day by silwiniel
4 / 365

Foggy Day

It was cold, gloomy, and foggy today. I'm not completely satisfied with this picture, but it's the best that I got.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I have been blogging for over 15 years now and I have been trying...
