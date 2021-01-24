Previous
By the river by silwiniel
24 / 365

By the river

The sun was shining in the afternoon, so we went for a walk along the river. It was very windy and cold but beautiful. It reminded me of the time we lived in the north of England.
24th January 2021

Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I have been blogging for over 15 years now and I have been trying...
