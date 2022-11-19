Previous
Next
Sky above the Chapel by silwiniel
151 / 365

Sky above the Chapel

It was a cold and crisp evening today. It snowed in the morning, but only small remnants of snow could be spotted on the ground.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I have been blogging for over 15 years now and I have been trying...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise