11.11.2023 by silwiniel
11.11.2023

We went for a walk to the old cemetery. It was gloomy weather, it drizzled... Just perfect autumn day.
Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic.
