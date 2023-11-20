Previous
20.11. by silwiniel
8 / 365

20.11.

Snažíme se s Frodem na procházce ulovit co nejvíc světla v šedých dnech.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I have been blogging for over 15 years now and I have been trying...
2% complete

