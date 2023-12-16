Previous
16.12. by silwiniel
31 / 365

16.12.

Advent time

Světlo vždycky rychle zmizí, tak fotím svíčky na adventním kalendáři.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I'm trying to capture little moments in life to preserve memories.
