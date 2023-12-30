Previous
30.12. by silwiniel
45 / 365

30.12.

Friend behind the fence

Dneska byl pohodový den, flákali jsme se, četli a užívali poslední dny roku.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Silwiniel

My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I'm trying to capture little moments in life to preserve memories.
