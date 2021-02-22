Previous
Next
OOPPSSYY by simmyk2020hotmailcom
51 / 365

OOPPSSYY

Daffodil under the bush got blown over and broke.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

SIMMYSIMSTER

@simmyk2020hotmailcom
I have come back after being away maybe 4 years. I have a NIKON D7100, but take alot of pics with my phone to. I have...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Debra ace
Pretty capture! In Michigan we are a long way off from seeing pretty flowers
February 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise