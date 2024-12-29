Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
1 / 365
Baubles in the woods
Came across this red bauble hanging from a pine tree on my walk in the woods this morning.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simon Whitehouse
@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
1
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-E2
Taken
29th December 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
pine
,
woods
,
forest
,
bauble
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close