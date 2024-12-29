Baubles in the woods by simonjw
1 / 365

Baubles in the woods

Came across this red bauble hanging from a pine tree on my walk in the woods this morning.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Simon Whitehouse

@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact