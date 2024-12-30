Previous
Stourport-on-Severn upper basin and boat club. Back in the days of the industrial revolution goods would be transported from factories in central and North West England by canal barge to Stourport. The canal terminated at the upper basin and the barges would pass through a number of locks and make their way down to the River Severn. From here the goods would be transferred onto Trows for the journey to Gloucester docks and then onward around the world. Stourport was the only inland port back in the day.
