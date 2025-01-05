Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
IMG_6968
I woke up to a light dusting of snow on the marsh this morning.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
0
Simon Whitehouse
@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
8
photos
3
followers
3
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Views
2
Comments
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5th January 2025 10:37am
View Info
View All
Public
snow
,
winter
,
morning
,
marsh
,
wilden
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
So pretty.
January 5th, 2025
