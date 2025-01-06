Previous
IMG_6969 by simonjw
IMG_6969

With yesterday’s snow now thawing the river level around my local wildlife marsh is rising.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Simon Whitehouse

@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
