Previous
IMG_6973 by simonjw
11 / 365

IMG_6973

Another one of my toys. The fantastic Fuji X-E2. This camera is years old but I just love the JPEG images it produces.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Simon Whitehouse

@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact