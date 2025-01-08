Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
11 / 365
IMG_6973
Another one of my toys. The fantastic Fuji X-E2. This camera is years old but I just love the JPEG images it produces.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simon Whitehouse
@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
11
photos
4
followers
4
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th January 2025 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
beautiful
,
series
,
x
,
fujifilm
,
fuji
,
colour.
,
jpegs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close