Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
13 / 365
IMG_6978
Something for the weekend. I’m aiming to get out for an hour tomorrow and take some pictures of the birds on the local canal. This gizmo which I cobbled together allows me to get shots at water level without having to knell on the ground.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simon Whitehouse
@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
13
photos
5
followers
4
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th January 2025 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
camera
,
birds
,
eye
,
view
,
gizmo
,
gadget
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close