IMG_6978

Something for the weekend. I’m aiming to get out for an hour tomorrow and take some pictures of the birds on the local canal. This gizmo which I cobbled together allows me to get shots at water level without having to knell on the ground.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Simon Whitehouse

@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
