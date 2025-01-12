Sign up
15 / 365
DSCF1605
Another shot of the marsh given a slight "infrared look" in lightroom.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Simon Whitehouse
@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-E2
Taken
12th January 2025 11:54am
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
marsh
,
infrared
,
wetland
,
wilden
