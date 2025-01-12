Previous
DSCF1605 by simonjw
DSCF1605

Another shot of the marsh given a slight “infrared look” in lightroom.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Simon Whitehouse

@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
