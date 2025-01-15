Previous
DSCF1631

Creeping shadows - The sun was out today when I went for a walk over the marsh. There was some nice contrast, so I went with black & white again.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Simon Whitehouse

@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
Photo Details

Jo ace
Looks great in black and white.
January 15th, 2025  
