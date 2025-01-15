Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
18 / 365
DSCF1631
Creeping shadows - The sun was out today when I went for a walk over the marsh. There was some nice contrast, so I went with black & white again.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simon Whitehouse
@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
18
photos
6
followers
5
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-E2
Taken
15th January 2025 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
black
,
white
,
shadows
,
contrast
,
sunshine
,
&
,
marsh
,
wilden
Jo
ace
Looks great in black and white.
January 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close