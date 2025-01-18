Sign up
21 / 365
IMG_6986
The gatekeeper. I just love how this tree looks with its warped and twisted branches.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Simon Whitehouse
@simonjw
Hobbyist photographer based in the UK with a passion for landscapes, nature and wildlife.
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th January 2025 1:22pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
winter
,
old
,
river
,
stour
