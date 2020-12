Polruan Castle Late Afternoon

An afternoon walk on Christmas Day along to Polruan Castle overlooking the entrance to the River Fowey in Cornwall. Looking to the west through one of the ancient embrasures that would offer the defenders a view of any potential attackers! In the distance can be seen the headland of 'The Dodman', one of the many along the south Cornish coast.



Taken on my Huawei P20 Pro phone.