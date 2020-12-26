Previous
Late Ferry To Polruan by simonpz
2 / 365

Late Ferry To Polruan

Returning across the river from Fowey to Polruan, one of the last services of the day. Best to get into shelter before storm Bella makes the crossing untenable.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Simon Chapman

@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
