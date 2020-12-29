Previous
Rigging Sunset by simonpz
5 / 365

Rigging Sunset

A view of the standing rigging of the sailing vessel Phoenix, currently ashore in Polruan, Cornwall.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Simon Chapman

@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
1% complete

