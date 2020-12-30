Previous
Winter Colours by simonpz
6 / 365

Winter Colours

Walking past the church in Fowey as we approach dusk, the floodlighting colours and intense dark blue of the sky brought a little relief to the winter grey that had dominated the day so far
30th December 2020

Simon Chapman

@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013
