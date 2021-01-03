Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
10 / 365
Rust
One of the trawlers in for repair at the boatyard has been stripped back to the bare hull metal plate which has started to rust in the Cornish sea air. Will all be sorted once welding completed and new paintwork applied.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simon Chapman
ace
@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
10
photos
3
followers
2
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
LYA-L09
Taken
3rd January 2021 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
rust
,
metal
,
trawler
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close