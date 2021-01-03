Previous
Rust by simonpz
10 / 365

Rust

One of the trawlers in for repair at the boatyard has been stripped back to the bare hull metal plate which has started to rust in the Cornish sea air. Will all be sorted once welding completed and new paintwork applied.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Simon Chapman

Photo Details

