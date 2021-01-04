Previous
Next
Graffiti Study #1 by simonpz
11 / 365

Graffiti Study #1

Walking along the coast path between Penzance and Mousehole you will come across the remains of the foundations of the old ship loading silos that were part of Penlee Quarry. The quarry stopped being used many years ago and the concrete walls have become a favourite canvas for the local graffiti 'talent'. This image of a rat on a scooter (at least that's what my interpretation is) has been around for a while, and survived many over sprays from new contributors. At least the image has been framed.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Simon Chapman

ace
@simonpz
Christmas Day 2020 - back for another go at the 365 Project! I first started the project on the 1st of January 2013 and at the...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise