Graffiti Study #1

Walking along the coast path between Penzance and Mousehole you will come across the remains of the foundations of the old ship loading silos that were part of Penlee Quarry. The quarry stopped being used many years ago and the concrete walls have become a favourite canvas for the local graffiti 'talent'. This image of a rat on a scooter (at least that's what my interpretation is) has been around for a while, and survived many over sprays from new contributors. At least the image has been framed.