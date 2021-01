Mosaic #1

Out for a walk this morning and cutting along the path that boarders Penlee Park in Penzance I came across this little mosaic on the wall, neatly illuminated by the winter sunshine. I have no idea what it is for, and I must admit I can't remember it before, however it looks like it's been there for a while. Maybe it was just the way it was highlighted that made it more noticeable today.