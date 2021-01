Arcade Steps

It's a wet and windy day in Cornwall. Went for a stroll around town early this evening to see what could be the photograph for today. Fortunately the granite paving & steps in Penzance work well at night when soaked from the rain. Here is a flight of stairs that connects the main street (Market Jew Street) with a smaller, parallel street (Bread Street) at a higher level. The passageway is called Arcade Steps and in the glow of the street lighting took on a yellow hue that seemed to reflect well.